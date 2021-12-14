Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.07), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,862,164.66).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,679 ($22.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Big Yellow Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,516.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,720 ($22.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

