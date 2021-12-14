Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $13.03 on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. 8,794,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,047. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

