Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 242,397 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00.

INDI traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

