Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 242,397 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00.
INDI traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
