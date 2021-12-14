Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $10,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $26,531.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $56,920.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 47,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,275. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $121,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

