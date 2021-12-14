Insider Selling: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Sells 17,196 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carsten Brunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Carsten Brunn sold 4,746 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $14,048.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07.

SELB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

