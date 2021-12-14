Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 731,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,513. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

