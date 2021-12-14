Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,199.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $131,063.09 and $60,199.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00201389 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

