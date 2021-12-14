Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $11 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Amdocs worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

