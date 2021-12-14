Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 2,551 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,147 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $146,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $658.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $313.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.49 and its 200-day moving average is $618.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

