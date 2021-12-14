International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $154.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “International Flavors will continue to benefit from strong demand across all of its segments. Backed by this, it expects to deliver year-over-year sales growth higher than 8% in 2021. Meanwhile, the company has trimmed its EBITDA guidance for the year to reflect the anticipated impact of inflationary costs and supply chain headwinds. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin is projected to be around 21% in 2021. Pricing actions, focus on driving greater efficiencies across the business through costs and productivity initiatives, as well as acquisition-related synergies will drive the company’s margins. The company maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Even as it focuses on accelerating growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions, it continues to return significant capital to shareholders, which is commendable.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.57. 33,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

