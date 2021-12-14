Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

