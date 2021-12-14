Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $983,000 in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEBR. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Weber stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. Weber Inc has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

