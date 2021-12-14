Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

