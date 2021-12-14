Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 199 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.