Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) recently:

12/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

10/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/15/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 64 ($0.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 45.19 ($0.60). The company had a trading volume of 134,956,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,940,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.19. The firm has a market cap of £32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1.84. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,288.61).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

