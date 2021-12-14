Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,427% compared to the average daily volume of 124 put options.

Shares of TMX traded up $6.75 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 364,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,206. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 109.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

