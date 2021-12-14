Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to announce $518.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.08 million and the highest is $527.71 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,923,000 after buying an additional 67,726 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,881,000 after buying an additional 331,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 244,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,981. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

