Ira Liran Acquires 9,850 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50.

NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. 419,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,681. Vita Coco Company Inc has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

