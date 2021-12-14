Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Iris Energy stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.