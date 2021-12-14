iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 518% compared to the average daily volume of 466 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,271. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

