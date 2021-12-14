iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

