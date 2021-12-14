iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.67.

