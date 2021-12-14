iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 288,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,300,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

