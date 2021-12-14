iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.