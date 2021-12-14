iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

