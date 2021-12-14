iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Lowered by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

