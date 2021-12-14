iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

