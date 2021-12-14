iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period.

BATS:IBML opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

