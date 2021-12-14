iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 63.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.