iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. 470,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,483,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

