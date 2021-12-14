iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.