iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

