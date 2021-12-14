iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.97

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 1723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

