iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.