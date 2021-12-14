iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

ITA opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

