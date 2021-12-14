J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

