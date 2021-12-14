J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

