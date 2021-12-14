J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

