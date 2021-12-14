J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

