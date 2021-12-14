J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,586 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46,346 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

