Jabil (JBL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

