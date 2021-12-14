Jabodon PT Co. Invests $3.73 Million in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 262,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Organogenesis accounts for 1.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 218,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,130,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 226,137 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Organogenesis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $294,968. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 4,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

