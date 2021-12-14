Jabodon PT Co. Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. Zillow Group comprises about 3.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 38,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

