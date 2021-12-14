James D. Dondero Buys 187,500 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,495,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXDT stock traded down 0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,293. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.43 and a one year high of 15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

