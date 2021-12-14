Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

