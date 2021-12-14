Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.81

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.81 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.72). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.73), with a volume of 669,273 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JSG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.51) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £583.29 million and a PE ratio of -26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.81.

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,949.65).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.