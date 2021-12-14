Joules Group (LON:JOUL) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Liberum Capital

Joules Group (LON:JOUL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Joules Group stock opened at GBX 151.08 ($2.00) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.72 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.56. The company has a market cap of £168.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Nick Jones acquired 9,811 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,818.22 ($26,190.33). Also, insider Tom Joule bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £38,628 ($51,047.97). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 77,211 shares of company stock worth $16,594,622.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

