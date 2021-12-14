Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 641.0% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

JWEL opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Jowell Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.