JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 890

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.50) to GBX 890 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 809 ($10.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.89) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.63) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 815.45 ($10.78).

RDW stock opened at GBX 682 ($9.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 653.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 660.46. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 499 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,308.21). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.42), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,553.80).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

