JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Underweight

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 742,355 shares of company stock valued at $122,201,567. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cloudflare by 22.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 65.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.