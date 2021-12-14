JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $28.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

